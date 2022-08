The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Leave it up to the Florida princess of R&B Yk Osiris to break down why he trully likes big girls. Lizzo wasn’t just a publicity stunt, he actually is attracted

to plus size women . Normalizing big girls and little guys one day at time, Yk Osiris sat down wit Vlad Tv to discuss truth. Getting left on read by such a superstar could be crucial

to one’s pride. Press play for the full details.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)