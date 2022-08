The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE



We were very fortunate to have Erica Campbell back for the return of Women’s Empowerment this year! In a sitdown with The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade, she talks about balancing family and her ever-growing career (including her nationally syndicated morning show, Get Up! Mornings, that you can hear on The Light). And yes, we asked about new Mary Mary music. *wink wink*

Check it out above!

WE2022: Erica Campbell Returns To Women’s Empowerment was originally published on foxync.com