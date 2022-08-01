Angelina Jolie Reveals Daughter Zahara Will Be Attending Spelman, Learns The Electric Slide

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Choosing to attend a historically Black college/university can be one of the most rewarding experiences for anyone looking to expand their knowledge through higher education.

Famed actress Angelina Jolie is currently raising six beautiful children, and her third-oldest, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is on the brink of HBCU greatness after recently getting accepted to Atlanta’s prestigious Spelman College.

Jolie announced the news via Instagram over the weekend (seen above), posting a pic with Zahara and her “Spelman sisters” as the Tomb Raider actress called them, also writing in the caption, “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

The 17-year-old is one of Jolie’s three adopted children, having been with the veteran Hollywood icon since she was six months old. Zahara was unfortunately abandoned by her birth mother after she became ill as an infant, with some including Jolie being misinformed that she was an AIDS orphan. After later receiving blessing from Zahara’s birth mom, Angelina has been a shining example of how blood isn’t always the thing that makes you family; it always comes down to love.

Adding to the joy, it appears Jolie is also getting abreast with the culture that comes with attending a HBCU. A clip surfaced right around the time of Zahara’s Spelman announcement that showed the actress getting an Electric Slide tutorial from alumni. Get down on it, Lara Croft!

There’s no telling yet what Zahara may choose as a major, but given her mother’s dedicated work over the years in human rights, women’s rights and philanthropy in general, we’re sure the decision will be a rewarding one.

Congrats, Z — you’re in great hands!

