Kelis Admits She’s An Artist & Sensitive About Her

Leave it up to artist Kelis “Milkshake” to set the record straight as to why she’s addressing the situation, of Queen B & producer using her song with out permission.

Clarity and communication may be the answer to both sides. The new Queen B album dropping tonight, meanwhile Kelis doubles down and points her frustration back to Pharrell.

P-skillz @PskillzFlo