Police confirmed this morning a 37-year-old woman fired shots inside of Dallas Love Field airport at 11 AM. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia updated the public on facts regarding the investigation, confirming the woman had been confronted and is currently being treated at Parkland hospital. See below for more LIVE footage from the scene.

