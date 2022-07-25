Viral Video: Dallas Woman Assaulted After Being Side Swiped

A suspect is at large after allegedly side swiping two women on Central Expressway near Bryan St. Saturday morning. Viral video shows a man repeatedly punching one of the passengers, then turning to assault the other woman recording, leaving them both with serious injuries including a concussion and a broken nose.

Shaudae McMillan the woman driving told CBS, “Him and another young lady got out and he was just yelling profanities, like, ‘… you hit my… car, you did this you did that,’ and I’m no y’all merged into the lane. He like ran up to me and was this close to me, yelling in my face and I liked pushed him back and was like move back because you’re in my personal space and I told my friend. She got out the car and said call the police.”

Since the release of the video, McMillian has given an update on the medical/emotional status of her and her friend since the incident. She has also asked the public for help and has offered a cash reward for any information on the the identity of the man.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack