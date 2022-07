The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Leave it up to ATL rapper, turned actor, turned superstar Ludacris to bring new vibes to his fans . The former radio dj is still expanding his craft & career 15 plus years later.

Press play to hear the reasoning of the excitement in his voice. New shoe deal, plus a confirmation, that his cartoon Karma’s World will get a season 3! Girl dad of the year may be going to

Ludacris, tap play with no further delay.

P-skillz (@PskillzFLO)