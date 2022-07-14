Lil Baby Has A Real Life Documentary On The Way

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

When the greatest rapper alive “Lil Wayne”, puts you on his top 5 favorites rappers then you must be a serious situation. Lil Baby aka Dominique , the Ceo of 4 Pockets full record label is in the process of filming and releasing his life story via documentary. The documentary will be called ” Untrapped : The Story Of Lil Baby. Fatherhood, to tour life, this documentary brings the pieces of a mega star to the forefront. Take a sneak peak at the father son moments courtesy of the new documentary teasers.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo )