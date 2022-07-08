Best Of Asking For A Friend: He’s Still Partying During The Pandemic!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Headkrack and Lore’l are always here to help out on The Morning Hustle. Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from our girl, Melissa. She says that her boyfriend of two years refuses to stop partying during the pandemic and she doesn’t know what to do.

We’re all still trying to find ways to adjust to this new way of life in the midst of COVID but Melissa says her man has completely checked out and has decided to live his life as normal as possible even with the recent uptick in cases! Now she’s wondering if she should give him an ultimatum or loosen the reigns.

