Drake vs Lil Baby Energy Verzuz At Private Party Live

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to your favorite rappers and performers such as Uzi, Meek Mill, even Michael Blackson to bring the party vibes to a new level. Millionaire and co owner of the 76ers Michael Rubin
recently had an All white party, and lets just say it went all night. Portions of the peak of the night can be found above. Lil Baby & Ovo’s own Drake Dreezy caught up for face off lol. Press play for
the vibes that you missed .
P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)