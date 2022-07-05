Yo Gotti Just Signed The Summer Anthem Princess

CLOSE
Memphis legendary rapper and Ceo of CMG Yo Gotti , just shook up the game on a Tuesday . The most popular song in the club scene, and any crowd in between , will have you getting in touch with your ratchet side. F.n.F. creator, rapper Glorilla has signed a deal with a hometown hero straight out of North Memphis. According to reliable sources she was gifted a $500,000 cash plus jewelry in celebration of her new career accomplishments.
P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)