Amber Rose Enters The Rap Chat

Who knew Amber Rose would shake up the rap scene in 2022 with a music video and track titled “GYHO”!?! The single features a sample from the 2000’s rap group Big Tymers song “Get Your Roll On.” In the video, you’ll even catch cameos of legendary producer Mannie Fresh who has clearly given his Blessing to Rose to rap on the Y2K club banger. Social media isn’t really feeling the single so far, but check out the video below and tell us what YOU think!

