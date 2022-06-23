The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It can take more than a few seasons to be considered an iconic voice in gospel music, and Kim Burrell has put in both the years and trailblazing tunes to represent that moniker proudly.

After years of developing music behind the scenes, the Everlasting Life vocalist is back with visuals for a brand new single titled “Working For Your Good.”

As the song title suggests, Burrell sings about God’s unwavering glory when his children here on Earth are faced with adversity. The Stellar Award-winning diva has been met with her own share of scrutiny in the past, particularly with a 2016 controversy regarding her feelings towards the LGBTQ community. However, she proves with this latest release that her faith in God will be the ultimate decider in how her career and overall future play out.

Watch the music video for “Working For Your Good” by Kim Burrell right here below:

Watch: Kim Burrell Drops First New Single In 8 Years With “Working For Your Good” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com