The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Opening statements began this week in the Nipsey Hussle murder trial. The rapper was tragically gunned down three years ago after a brief dispute that took place outside of his Los Angeles based business, The Marathon Clothing Store.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Died 3 Years Ago, These Are The Songs His Fans Love The Most

Defendant Eric Holder, 32, faces one count of first degree-murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Our resident legal analyst, @IAMLEGALLYHYPE breaks down what we can expect from the trial and just how quickly we can expect a conviction.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: What To Expect During Nipsey Hussle’s Murder Trial & Trump’s Capitol Riot Trial was originally published on themorninghustle.com