Leave it up to YK Osiris to bring in the summer vibes via the generous spirit syndrome. Press play to check out what he did for the young kids hanging on the streets. Yk made sure to spread the love out and in return they song him something special. Also, Yk Osiris tried out a new hair piece.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)