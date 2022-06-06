ATL Rapper Trouble Killed Over The Weekend

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

East Atlanta Rapper Trouble (Mariel Semonte Orr) had his life taking too soon over the weekend. According to Rockdale County police department it was a “domestic dispute”

that lead to the gun shot wound to the chest. Press play as to what details have been released in order to bring his killer to justice. Trouble was no stranger to uplifting his community & pushing

caterning sufficent knowledge to all the “Jitter Bugs & Thugs”.

