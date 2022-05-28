T.I. Goes To Bat For His Son After Going Viral

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to culture icon T.i. goes to his sons defense against the bloggers and haters who are promoting negativity . T.i. goes in to detail as to why people shouldn’t be blowing the viral argument in which King and a Waffle House cook exchange words. T.i. has a valid point, when speaking about his son Kings‘ grades and academics over a irrelavant clout chasing content for likes. Press play for the rundown on how the situation unfolded.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)