T.I. Goes To Bat For His Son After Going Viral

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to culture icon T.i. goes to his sons defense against the bloggers and haters who are promoting negativity . T.i. goes in to detail as to why people shouldn’t be blowing the viral argument in which King and a Waffle House cook exchange words. T.i. has a valid point, when speaking about his son Kings‘ grades and academics over a irrelavant clout chasing content for likes. Press play for the rundown on how the situation unfolded.
P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)