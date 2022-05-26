Ray Liotta Dies at the Age of 67

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has passed away at the age of 67. Liotta was working in the Dominican Republic when it happened. He died in his sleep.

Liotta was in the middle of shooting a movie called Dangerous Waters. There hasn’t been any reporting of foul play regarding how he died, and his fiance Jacy Nittolo was with him on the island.

Liotta came to fame in one of the most prolific gangster flicks of all time, Martin Scorcese’s 1990 classic GoodFellas. Liotta played the role of Henry Hill and the film was based on a true story.

Liotta has acting credits for more than 70 television shows and movies throughout his career, which began all the way back in 1978.

