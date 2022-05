The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Detroit rapper and actor Kash Doll goes live with fans while enjoying life. Meanwhile as she gets back active, her weight has come in to conversation after a few too many bites of snacks and muffins. RespecTfuly, Kash admits to being a little on the big side. Of course she just took a mommy break from the rap career to bring her baby boy into the world.

