The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

French Montana’s been putting in that work for a minute now and dropping visuals on a somewhat consistent basis to keep heads familiar with his features and remember he got that work to make your head bop.

Now the rapper from the BX returns to his hood in his latest visuals to “Alcatraz” where French links up with his goons to make the block hot and get poured up before setting the streets ablaze with the initials “CB” up in flames. He and 50 ever squash their beef or did they just move on from that nonsense?

Back on the West Coast, Blueface and DDG hit up a strip club to get things turnt and burnt while the women twerk and smirk and the clip to “Meat This.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Leon Thomas featuring Benny The Butcher, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

FRENCH MONTANA – “ALCATRAZ”

BLUEFACE & DDG – “MEAT THIS”

LEON THOMAS FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “X-RATED”

LUPE FIASCO – “AUTOBOTO”

PESO PESO & SAUCE WOODWINNIN – “BLACK AND BROWN PRIDE”

42 DUGG FT. ARABIAN – “SOON”

SOULA BOY – “WHIP IT UP”

French Montana “Alcatraz,” Blueface & DDG “Meat This” & More | Daily Visuals 5.23.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com