FBI Raid Red Power Ranger’s Home In McKinney

Looks like the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers might’ve lost one of their own…to EVIL! Austin St. John, the actor who played Jason Lee Scott AKA the ‘Red Power Ranger’ in the 90’s had his home raided yesterday morning at 7AM right here in McKinney, TX by 15 FBI agents all holding what witnesses say looked like AR-15’s!

Talk about taking a bite out of crime! According to TMZ, he was in the mix of a federal indictment with 18 other people who were charged with fraud. Their scheme? The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, or what we call PPP loans-in which he had 16 of them totaling $3.5 million that allegedly ALL went to personal use. Investigators say it’s not so much about WHAT he spent the money on-but HOW he got the money. If he’s convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P , Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack