Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

Secrets out the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May 13, 2022 according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital when she went into labor.

The source who claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the hospital floor cleared.

Not too long after, the source reported with update posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby….Drake Mad or Nah?

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy she was dripped in designer but even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower

Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

