Ledbetter Lucka Trends On Twitter After Dominating Pheonix Suns in Game 7

The city erupted with celebration after last night’s Victory at the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic showed out and scored 35 PTS in Game 7 to power the @dallasmavs to the win and advance to the Western Conference Finals!

The internet and Black Twitter of course remains undefeated after a new meme surfaced of Luka after he balls out in game 7. #ledbetterluka started floating around which refers to a picture of Luka edited with a well known Dallas haircut called the shag or booty.

This haircut could be found in any Dallas barbershop in the hood off of popular street an area, Ledbetter back in the day. This has us completely joked out, but check our favorite highlights and funny memes we found that describes the whole city of Dallas!

Rapper Lil Wayne spotted sitting court side during game 7.

Stephen A. Smith apologizing after not picking us to advance to the Western Finals.

This our mood all day! go #MMFL