Jay z Just Dropped Some Bars , That Young Thug Should Of Heard

Seems like the legendary HOV aka Jay z has been woke some years now, when, it comes to knowing what things to rap , and say about versus what to do and live. Press play of a throwback clip of Jay z breaking down the break down of the  reality of heaven and hell when it comes to the hood. Young Thug and Gunna’s recent arrest and Rico charges makes this clip even more relevant to the culture of gangstar rap.

