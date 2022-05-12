WTF NEWS: Man Taken To Morgue While Still Alive, Alligator Invades Restaurant & More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Todays episode of the WTF Files with Headkrack feature the stories that make you scratch your head and say “What The Fudge!”

First up, Whoa Thats Foul! A sheriff in Phoenix, Arizona was charged after crashing over five weddings to steal over $11,000 worth of wedding gifts! Full story here! Was That Florida? A alligator found its way into a North Carolina Bojangles fast food window to eat some fries and chicken wings! Watch the video here. Lastly, Apple announced this week that the OG iPod will officially be discontinued and a Shanghai man was discovered alive while on the may to the morgue!

WTF News can be heard with Headkrack Thursday mornings on The Morning Hustle!

