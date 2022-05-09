Who’s Cappin: Lore’l Responds To Kehlani After She Called Our Interview “Cringy!”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Today on The Morning Hustle @StarringLorel gave ‘Who’s Cappin’ to none other than singer Kehlani who accused us of airing an interview without consent. CAP! On top of that, before the interview we made sure to send a special message to the fans and supporters of the singer, letting them know that our intentions were pure and no disrespect was intended during our conversation.

Once the interview premiered, Kehlani took to her social media with her own thoughts and opinions and made claims that we were not only invasive but also cringe. Here at The Morning Hustle we respect and support the artistry and creativity of every person that we interview and for that we have to clear the air. Watch Headkrack and Lore’l and their full response and let us know if Kehlani deserved Who’s Cappin!

