While we wait for the coolest hip-hop baby to be born A$AP Rocky releases his latest visual for D.M.B which stands for Dats My B*tch, starring baby mama Rihanna of course! In the video, we see a ton of cool visuals around Rocky’s hometown of NY and a wedding between the two! Check it out!

