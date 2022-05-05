Ludacris Receives Honorary Degree, Stand Up!

Congrats are in order for one of Atlanta’s hip-hop royalty, Ludacris, as he received an honorary degree from Georgia State University yesterday! What most fans didn’t know was that the ‘Disturbing tha Peace’ rapper was once a student enrolled at GSU in College of Arts and Sciences, but dropped out after signing to Def Jam in the mid-90’s. Since he had already started the Music Management program, the university saw fit that with all his hard work and passion for music they would honor him with a B.A! Check out his graduation address below!

Of course celebrations began with Luda immediately after crossing the stage with family, friends, and classmates! See below for some ‘Black Boy Joy’!

