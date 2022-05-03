Lil Wayne’s Daughter Confirms that She Is Single Single

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Leave it up Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae to confirm any dating rumors right off the back during a social media one on one interview . Even momma Toya perhaps have found her a potential person of interest. Press play to find out if it was at the gym, club, or church were dhe met this awesome match for her daughter. With the single talk its appearing that Lucci may be single as well while he fights his own court battles.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)