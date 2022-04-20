The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

As if the Rihanna cheating rumors weren’t enough, A$AP Rocky is now caught up in a criminal case after he was arrested earlier this morning at LAX for assault with a deadly weapon.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Reports show that Rocky’s offense is a gun charge stemming from a November 2021 incident where a victim claims the “Fashion Killa” emcee shot at him three to four times and grazed his left hand. The Harlem rapper touched down in the West Coast following a vacation with Rihanna in her home country of Barbados, which probably came at a much-needed time given the recent shocking claims that he was cheating on the pop queen with her FENTY footwear designer, Amina Muaddi, which recently was debunked by the 34-year-old creative herself.

More details on the arrest below, via NBC News:

“Mayers had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Departments for a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. around 10:20 pm. The shooting victim, who survived, later told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.

The shooting had not yet been reported in the media.

LAPD made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Details on when or if he’ll receive bail have yet to be determined, but we’ll do out best to keep you updated as more information is revealed. We pray for Rihanna’s mental health during this time, as all the recent stress can’t be good on her pregnancy.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX On Gun Assault Charge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com