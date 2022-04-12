Lady Fined Over $80,000 Bucks Going From Dallas To Charlotte

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Imagine being a passenger on a airplane flight from Dallas to Charlotte. When you notice a passenger not wearing a seatbelt, falls to the ground. While in mid air the flight attendant naturally wanted to assist the falling customer, only to be violently attacked due to perhaps who knows what reasoning. This scenario actually happened last July. On a flight from DFW Airport to Charlotte , Carolina. After the flight attendants tried to deescalate the combative female passenger her behavior resulted to restraints. Still continuing to spit, headbutt, & striking flight personal while flex cuffed, according to Avweb.com . Attempting to open up air plane cabin door earning another felony charge was also in the mix up chaos. The FAA’S zero tolerance resulted in an arrest once the plane landed in Charlotte and hefy fine of $81,950.

