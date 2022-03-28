Will Smith Has Woketh The Internet Perhaps Like Never Before

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leave it up to a special night at the Oscars for history to be made , for two of Americas favorite comedy icons and actors. Will Smith’s defensive smack for Jada proves his

mood and feelings towards disrespect being thrown at his wife. Press play to hear it from your favorite rappers on how they reacted to watching it play out. DIddy, Da Baby, Gunna, Stephen A.

Smith and more share there thoughts via social media to there personal platforms.

Pskillz (P-skillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: