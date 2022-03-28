L.A. Reid & Rubi Rose Reveal New Project “Suburban Hood Bitch” & More

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Record Exec & Super Producer L.A Reid introduces his new artist, Rubi Rose who talks upcoming project, love life, & more! Rubi Rose checked in with Headkrack and Lore’l on The Morning Hustle and she brought the one and only L.A. Reid with her. The rapper and budding star is gearing up for the release of her new project “Suburban Hood Bitch,” a title that she exclusively revealed to us during her sit down. The project is slated for release some time in April but in the mean time we took our time and got to know the young star who says she’s much more that your average rapper.

