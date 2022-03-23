Norfolk Shooting Over A Drink Results In Death Of 25-Year-Old News Reporter

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Stories of murder are some of the most tragic to report on, and things become especially heartbreaking when it’s discovered that everything was 100% avoidable.

The shooting death of 25-year-old Virginia news reporter Sierra Jenkins proved to be crushing on many levels, primarily being that she was a bystander victim in a dispute over a spilled drink. However, in an ironic twist of fate that adds more pain to the tragedy, Jenkins’ editor actually attempted to contact her to cover the story, only to discover that she in fact was the victim herself.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, the very publication she was employed at in addition to the Daily Press, Jenkins was one of two people killed last Saturday (March 19) outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage in downtown Norfolk. The argument that led to the shooting, which left five people injured in total, is said to have started on Granby Street a short time after 1:30 AM. 25-year-old Devon M. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, and one of three other men wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

Things escalated quickly according to her best friend Demmi Nimer, who was with Jenkins on that fateful night amongst a group of nine. “We were each other’s person,” said Nimer, going on to add about her bestie of 14 years, “I’m not prepared to live life without her.”

More on the unfortunate loss of Sierra Jenkins below, via The Virginian-Pilot:

“Jenkins had been scheduled to work the breaking news shift Saturday when an editor tried to reach her to cover the shooting. Then word that Jenkins was among the victims began to spread. Among the first to hear was Denise Watson, features editor for The Pilot and Daily Press, who had served as a mentor to Jenkins.

Watson described Jenkins as someone who was enthusiastic about her work and careful with details. She was particularly interested in social issues, looking for ways to find stories that could bring about change. She wanted her work to make a difference. ‘She was such a bright light,’ Watson said. ‘She was everything you’d want in a colleague and reporter. And she had just started. There’s no telling what she could have done.’”

Police have yet to announce an arrest in the shooting, which is still currently being investigated. As for the family and loves ones of Sierra Jenkins, their grief has only begun and it’ll be a while before any healing can be done. The late journalist had a bright future ahead of her at The Pilot and Daily Press, where she covered breaking news and later became an education reporter. Her last article was about Hampton University’s free summer tuition for Ukraine students, which we even covered here on the site.

In short, we send our deepest condolences to those who knew Sierra Jenkins personally, as well as those like us who are touched by her tragic loss. Rest in peace forever, fellow scribe.

