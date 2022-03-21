The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the TEA! Ciara spotted by fan with baby bump! The singer has everyone talking after a fan posted video of her on TikTok with a visibly enlarged belly. Some say its the angle but baby number 3 may be on the way for Ciara and Russell. Megan Thee Stallion gets unfollowed by music heavy-hitters like Drake and Rihanna and we just wanna know what happened! This and more with the #LODown.

Ciara & Russell Wilson May Have Another Baby On The Way & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

