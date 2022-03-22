The Obama Girls are Everything!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Our favorite First Daughters are giving all the Black Girl Magic without even trying after being spotted on a hike in LA last Wednesday. Their mom and former First Lady Michelle was also visiting the two last week now that they both live on the West Coast.

Now 20, Sasha, is enrolled at the University of Southern California while her big sister Malia is already getting her feet wet in entertainment after graduating from Harvard Law School last year. Check out “Halle Berry dishing on the former first daughter working as a production assistant on the set of her 2014 TV show “Extant” produced by Steven Speilberg.

