Live DFW Storm Tracker

The DFW metroplex and surrounding cities in North Texas are preparing for yet another severe storm as we enter into the Spring season. Today’s weather frenzy could possibly be sending us wind gusts up to 60 MPH, flooding, tornadoes, and hail the size of golf balls starting around 2 P.M.  Keep up with the storm to see where/if it heads to your backyard so you can be prepared.

 

 

