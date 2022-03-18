The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

You’ve seen her on TIKTOK and now you can catch our girl @IAMLEGALLYHYPE every Friday on The Morning Hustle breaking down all the biggest news stories from the week before and helping us understand what’s really going on in our world! This week we dive into Jussie Smollett’s rapid release from Cook County jail, Stevie J’s nasty antics while on a Zoom interview and the Ukraine global conflict.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tune in to The Morning Hustle weekdays from 6-10 AM ET with Headkrack & Lore’l!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

@IAMLEGALLYHYPE Explains Jussie Smollett’s Rapid Release From Jail & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: