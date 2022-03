Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa is the hip-hop/pop collab we never knew we needed! The two superstars recently dropped a crazy visual to their latest single “Sweetest Pie” featuring an enchanted story with a dark twisted fantasy. The video has already racked up more than 8.2 million views in just a few days. Watch below!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P , Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: