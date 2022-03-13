On-Air Talent
Kanye Pleads For Children, Texts w/Pete Davidson, And More Sunday Morning Drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week

Source: Michel Dufour / Getty

 

 

Kanye kicked off Sunday morning with a slew of posts to Instagram with confessionals about his daughter North being allowed on TikTok. He wanted North to attend his Sunday Service but says Kim texted saying North wouldn’t attend due to being at a sleepover. Ye also took aim at DL Hughley and even threatened to “hurt” him.

 

Kanye then posted a photo of DL’s Wikipedia page and captioned it, “Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is good 😊”

The drama didn’t stop there, Kanye posted several videos detailing the problems he’s had with Kim and not being able to see his children when he wants to…a narrative that plays out all too often.

 

 

Things got even more out of hand when texts between Pete Davidson and Kanye were released by Pete’s pal, Dave Sirus, take a look at them here.

Hopefully this all will end peacefully and Kanye and Kim can work this out.

Source: Instagram.com

