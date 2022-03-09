The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Legendary hip hop artist Biggie Smalls is being commemorated with exclusive NFTs. OneOf is the Green Web3 company created for music, sports and lifestyle, which will partner with The Christopher Wallace Estate ahead of his 25th death anniversary.

The company plans to honor Biggie’s legacy and the release of his iconic album Life After Death by launching the first-ever official The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection. OneOf hopes to pay tribute to the forever King of New York rap.

A portion from the groundbreaking NFT collection will support the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, Inc.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” Biggie’s mom, Voletta Wallace shares of the upcoming partnership.

The company shares:

The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection will be minted by OneOf on the environmentally responsible proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos, preferred by music artists for using up to 2 million times less energy than proof-of-work networks.

“We’re honored to work with The Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls,” said Josh James, COO & Co-Founder of OneOf. “Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

Additional details on the first-ever The Notorious B.I.G. NFT collection will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit the website for more details here.

The Late, Great Biggie Smalls Is Being Honored With An Exclusive OneOf NFT Collection was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: