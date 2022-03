The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rihanna is SLAYING maternity style. The singer/business mogul made her way through the streets of Paris during Paris Fashion Week with baby daddy, A$AP Rocky close behind. She hit the Gram with several looks, here are some of my favorites!

This one is my absolute FAVORITE! Rihanna is changing the maternity game for sure!!

Source: Instagram.com

