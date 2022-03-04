Kodak Black Needs Beyonce’s Help

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Welp it sounds like the Florida icon Kodak Black has his mind made up . Hopefully this video reaches Beyonce‘s timeline one way or another. Press play and check out an idea that he needs her to sing. Kodak Black has his mind made up with exactly what he wants when it comes to the production side. Will Queen B accept the request is the real question.

