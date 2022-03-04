DFW
HomeDFW

Kodak Black Needs Beyonce’s Help

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Welp it sounds like the Florida icon Kodak Black has his mind made up . Hopefully this video reaches Beyonce‘s timeline one way or another. Press play and check out an idea that he needs her to sing. Kodak Black has his mind made up with exactly what he wants when it comes to the production side. Will Queen B accept the request is the real  question.

Follow P-skillz  on all social media platforms at @PskillzFlo

Beyonce , help , Kodak Black , The Pskillz Play Back

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
Nas and Erykah Badu perform at State farm arena
46 photos
Videos
Close