Rihanna Arrives Fashionably Late Because She Can

Paris Fashion Week is on the roll with one of the most prominent shows hosted by Dior showcased yesterday. On the front row, photographers snapped photos of celebrities like Pharrell, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and Rihanna who arrived fashionably late in custom Dior lingerie. It was quite awkward during her walk down the red carpet when only ONE person in particular had something to say about the promptness of the mother-to-be. Her response, reminds us why the “Good Girl, Gone Bad.”

Twitter took to the clip and applauded the superstar for standing her ground. One tweeter even wrote, “She wasn’t late, everyone else was super early.” Eyes were drawn to the Barbados Princess as she stunned reporters at FW22 in a mesh slip, paired with a leather jacket and matching boots. Her style has caused quite a stir as she refines the rules of what maternity swag looks and feels like. Check out some of her flyest looks while carrying A$AP Rocky’s baby.

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A -3P, Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack , Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: