The New Prince Of Bel Air & Will Smith Vibin

Will Smith and the new Will finally catch up and meet in person. The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air is back , like never before. Jabari Banks is the man of the year after his new starring role
in Peacock’s hottest trend, “Bel Air”. Press play for the moments leading up to a rare & raw opportunity for one young actor to a legend. The new drama has been in the making for a while,
however Morgan Coopers bright idea, really worked out for a win, win , win situation for all parties involved. Will Smith and his production team brought the once upon a time viral clip into real
live drama with a budget to build a re booted imagination.
