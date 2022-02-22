The New Prince Of Bel Air & Will Smith Vibin

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Will Smith and the new Will finally catch up and meet in person. The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air is back , like never before. Jabari Banks is the man of the year after his new starring role

in Peacock’s hottest trend, “Bel Air”. Press play for the moments leading up to a rare & raw opportunity for one young actor to a legend. The new drama has been in the making for a while,

however Morgan Coopers bright idea, really worked out for a win, win , win situation for all parties involved. Will Smith and his production team brought the once upon a time viral clip into real

live drama with a budget to build a re booted imagination.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: