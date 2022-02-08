Dallas Cowboys Back Ft. Worth ISD To Start Girls Football League

It’s no secret that Texans love their football-women included! This past Saturday the Dallas Cowboys did something about it and hosted a clinic for girls interested in seriously playing the game.

During the “Girls Flag Football Jamboree” the girls learned the basics of the game, drills, techniques, and even participated in a scrimmage! The district is looking to start the season in March with 15 teams. Their goal? To become a Title IX sport in Texas.

Video courtesy of NBC DFW.

To learn more about how to get your student involved visit the Ft. Worth ISD website.

