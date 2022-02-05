Yo Gotti Is About To Send Soulja Boy On A Rant Any Second Now

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like Yo Gotti May be on friendly hater spree, courtesy of Soulja Boy. We all know Soulja aka Big Draco likes to be the Only One with the first to drop drip! But it appears Memphis

very own has beat Soulja to the punch with the Rolls Royce customized Album wrap. Promo flip 101 , has been understood, his CMG 10 Album is picking up heavy streams due to the recent rap

challenge, with open verse.

PskillzFlo @PskillzFlo

Also On 97.9 The Beat: