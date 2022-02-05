Yo Gotti Is About To Send Soulja Boy On A Rant Any Second Now

CLOSE
Looks like Yo Gotti May be on friendly hater spree, courtesy of Soulja Boy. We all know Soulja aka Big Draco likes to be the Only One with the first to drop drip! But it appears Memphis
very own has beat Soulja to the punch with the Rolls Royce customized Album wrap. Promo flip 101 , has been understood, his CMG 10 Album is picking up heavy streams due to the recent rap
challenge, with open verse.
PskillzFlo @PskillzFlo
