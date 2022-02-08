Crocodile Hunter’s Son, Robert, Faces 12-Foot Crocodile!

The world will never forget ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin, who tragically passed in 2006 after he was impaled by a stingray bob in the Australia’s Batt Reef.

Now in 2022, his two children Bindi and Robert, are taking the big screen in their fathers footsteps with their own show called “Crickey! It’s the Irwins!” The series which began in October of 2018 also features their mom, Terri Irwin. On a recent episode Robert (18) was seen getting into what he describes as “one of the most intense croc feeds I’ve done” as he was almost attacked by a 12-foot crocodile!

Today, the Irwins are celebrating 4 seasons and 50 episodes of the show’s existence. Since the start of Steve Irwin’s legacy of saving wildlife, the family has rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals mostly from wildfires raging through the Australian plains.

