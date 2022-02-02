Rather Be Safe Than Sorry: Warming Centers in the DFW

Weird to say “It’s that time of year again,” but, it’s the unfortunate reality we face living in Texas with our well known ‘bipolar weather’. Last year we faced one of the toughest winter freezes in North Texas history, so this year we’ve got to be more prepared!
Expect below freezing temps in the teens plus a chance of sleet/snow. Meteorologists predict snow could possibly be up to two inches and ice three-tenths of an inch-which will make it difficult too drive in case of emergencies.
Luckily, the DFW is championing together to keep us from freezing. Find your city or the closest neighborhood to stay warm below!
- DALLAS
Fair Park’s Automobile Building , Opening As soon as Noon on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
Any Park and Recreation or Library facility during their normal business hours (excluding holidays) for temporary relief from the cold. SEE FULLL LIST BELOW!
Lake Highlands
Lake Highlands Recreation Center
Audelia Road Library
Vickery Park Branch Library
Skillman Southwest Branch Library
Oak Cliff
Arcadia Recreation Center
Kiest Recreation Center
Park in the Woods Recreation Center
Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center
Kidd Springs Recreation Center
Mountain Creek Branch Library
North Oak Cliff Branch Library
East Dallas
Harry Stone Recreation Center
Samuell-Grand Recreation Center
Lochwood Branch Library
Lakewood Branch Library
Preston Hollow
Marcus Recreation Center
Bachman Recreation Center
Walnut Hill Recreation Center
Preston Royal Branch Library
If your organization wants to be a temporary shelter IN DALLAS APPLY HERE!
- FT WORTH/Tarrant County
Libraries and community centers in Fort Worth can be used as warming stations during normal business hours.
FOR FULL LIST OF LIBRARIES CLICK HERE
- ARLINGTON
Arlington Life Shelter is activating its cold-weather shelter for Wednesday through Sunday. Once at capacity, they will refer guests to the Salvation Army.
Safe Haven of Tarrant County’s shelters and hotline are open 24/7.
- COLLIN COUNTY
In Collin County, the Plano Corps and Mckinney Corps will offer inclement weather shelter, according to the Salvation Army.
- DENTON COUNTY
The MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., will be open 24 hours starting 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Emily Fowler Central Library 502 Oakland St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St., will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Lewisville Corps will offer inclement weather shelter, according to the Salvation Army.
IF YOU HAVE A WARMING SHELTER PLEASE REACH OUT TO US ON IG @979THEBEAT ! STAY WARM DFW!
The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P- 4P | Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack , Follow Me on IG @jazziblack