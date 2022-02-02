Rather Be Safe Than Sorry: Warming Centers in the DFW

Weird to say “It’s that time of year again,” but, it’s the unfortunate reality we face living in Texas with our well known ‘bipolar weather’. Last year we faced one of the toughest winter freezes in North Texas history, so this year we’ve got to be more prepared!

Expect below freezing temps in the teens plus a chance of sleet/snow. Meteorologists predict snow could possibly be up to two inches and ice three-tenths of an inch-which will make it difficult too drive in case of emergencies.

Luckily, the DFW is championing together to keep us from freezing. Find your city or the closest neighborhood to stay warm below!

DALLAS Fair Park’s Automobile Building , Opening As soon as Noon on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Any Park and Recreation or Library facility during their normal business hours (excluding holidays) for temporary relief from the cold. SEE FULLL LIST BELOW!

Lake Highlands

Lake Highlands Recreation Center

Audelia Road Library

Vickery Park Branch Library

Skillman Southwest Branch Library

Oak Cliff

Arcadia Recreation Center

Kiest Recreation Center

Park in the Woods Recreation Center

Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center

Kidd Springs Recreation Center

Mountain Creek Branch Library

North Oak Cliff Branch Library

East Dallas

Harry Stone Recreation Center

Samuell-Grand Recreation Center

Lochwood Branch Library

Lakewood Branch Library

Preston Hollow

Marcus Recreation Center

Bachman Recreation Center

Walnut Hill Recreation Center

Preston Royal Branch Library

If your organization wants to be a temporary shelter IN DALLAS APPLY HERE!

FT WORTH/Tarrant County Libraries and community centers in Fort Worth can be used as warming stations during normal business hours. FOR FULL LIST OF COMMUNITY CENTERS CLICK HERE

FOR FULL LIST OF LIBRARIES CLICK HERE

ARLINGTON

Arlington Life Shelter is activating its cold-weather shelter for Wednesday through Sunday. Once at capacity, they will refer guests to the Salvation Army.

Safe Haven of Tarrant County’s shelters and hotline are open 24/7.

COLLIN COUNTY

In Collin County, the Plano Corps and Mckinney Corps will offer inclement weather shelter, according to the Salvation Army.

DENTON COUNTY The MLK Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St., will be open 24 hours starting 6 p.m. Wednesday. Emily Fowler Central Library 502 Oakland St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St., will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lewisville Corps will offer inclement weather shelter, according to the Salvation Army.

IF YOU HAVE A WARMING SHELTER PLEASE REACH OUT TO US ON IG @979THEBEAT ! STAY WARM DFW!

