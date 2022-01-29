Five Times Hip-Hop And Country Were BFF’s

Did you hear the news? The Ft. Worth Stockshow & Rodeo is back and the whole DFW is excited to go this year! We thought it would be cool to highlight some of the coolest moments in hip-hop country history!

1.It’s getting hot in here! Especially when Tim McGraw and Nelly linked up for one of the first hip-hop/country collaborations to go mainstream! Talks about changing the routine’ tootin’ game!

2. Now many of us might have missed this EPIC feature between T-Pain and Taylor Swift! Who would’ve thought country music’s princess had serious bars?!

3. Bubba Sparxx straight out the hidden countryside of Georgia his the scene with Ms. New Booty and has us all shook! Getting a cosign from the Ying Yang Twins especially in the early 2000’s was MAJOR!

4. Snoop Dogg has literally always had his hands in something different, so it’s no surprise him and THE country OG Willie Nelson got together for a song to Drop it Like it’s Hot.

5. Couldn’t get through this list without mentioning young legend Lil Nas X. His record Old Town Road became the most certified song in U.S. history going platinum 14 times! It was only right for icon Billy Ray Cyrus to support the young buck!

The Kickback W/ Jazzi Black Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 1P-4P | Follow Me on IG @jazziblack, Follow Me on Twitter @yojazziblack

Also On 97.9 The Beat: